this is how samsung wants to make your home smarter

Samsung has been present in IFA 2022 , the most important consumer electronics fair in the world, which is being held once again in Berlin. In it, he wanted to delve into two key concepts for his current commercial vision: the connected and sustainability.

We are going to review what are the keys to Samsung's strategy that have been shown at the German fair. Connected lifestyle with SmartThings A connected home It is increasingly common among consumers, who use the possibilities offered by the Internet of Things (IoT) to get the most out of all kinds of devices. Samsung has already integrated its system SmartThings in all kinds of products, such as washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, air conditioners, air purifiers, vacuum cleaners, ovens, hoods, cooktops, microwaves or Samsung televisions.

In this way, you create a interconnected ecosystem that provides an unparalleled multi-device experience that allows consumers to get the most out of their Samsung devices, as well as other third-party products, simplifying their management and opening the door to more possibilities for users to adapt the experiences of their devices, encouraging users to find new ways to enjoy their products.

“Through our latest innovations, Samsung is providing more open, connected and intelligent experiences for everyone”Said Benjamin Braun, Marketing Director of Samsung Europe. “We continue with our mission to provide innovative solutions to support the lifestyles of our users and offer them new forms of entertainment; all this while we analyze how we can take care of our planet.”

During its press conference at IFA 2022, the Korean company highlighted the SmartThings update, which opens up new possibilities for connectivity, customization and sustainability across all Samsung product categories. SmartThings Home Life centralizes all existing SmartThings services, including SmartThings Cooking, Clothing Care, Pet Care, Air Care and Energy, from one accessible area on smartphones.

More sustainable products

Another of Samsung’s great areas of progress has to do with the sustainability. Samsung is combining SmartThings-based connectivity with energy efficiency built right into its appliances.

By 2023, 100% of Samsung Wi-Fi enabled products will offer the SmartThings Energy service, enabling consumers to continually reduce energy use with ease. In addition, Samsung will offer an additional 10% energy savings, beyond standard A for all your appliances.

As part of efforts to make life at home more sustainable, Samsung will introduce “Net Zero Home,” a campaign to develop technologies to help households produce and store energyin collaboration with Hanwha Q Cells, a Seoul-based solar energy solutions provider.

Samsung is also directly contributing to a cleaner environment by reuse of plastics from the oceans. With the Galaxy For the Planet initiative, the company is reusing discarded fishing nets to create a new material that is used in mobile products such as the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Z Fold 4, and Buds 2 Pro. The material made from these plastics it was first used in the Galaxy S 22 series.