This is how Oppo Find N2 and Find N2 Flip are, Oppo’s new folding phones

Oppo has just officially presented its new folding mobile models: the Oppo Find N2 and the Find N2 Flip. It is interesting to know that the second, which uses the clamshell format, is scheduled to arrive in European markets during the first quarter of next year, while the first, which uses the book-type format, will remain, at least for the moment, Only available in the Chinese market.

So let’s start with what will be the great rival to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Oppo Find N2 Flip. This model houses a 3.26″ external AMOLED screen at 720 x 382 resolution, significantly larger than the external screen of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, which only has a 1.9″ screen, which in addition to offer notifications, it will serve as an electronic viewfinder for the camera function, according to the company.



- Advertisement -

The internal screen is a 6.8″ AMOLED screen with 1080 x 2540 and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The hinge mechanism of this device is estimated to have up to 400,000 folds, equivalent to 10 years if folded 100 times a day.

As a processor, MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000+ has been chosen and is accompanied by 8GB+256 GB, 12GB+256 GB or 16GB+512 GB of RAM and internal storage. In the photographic section, it has a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera on the back, while it has a front camera with a 32MP sensor.

It also has a 4300 mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. 5G connectivity, Wifi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC, in addition to bringing stereo speakers and a fingerprint sensor on one side make up the main specifications.

Its price will start from 5,999 yuan, about 810 euros to change, although it is most likely that its prices in Europe will vary.

- Advertisement -

Now it’s the turn to Oppo Find N2, which according to its characteristics, is an evolution of the Find N, since although it maintains its internal 7.1″ AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, its external screen grows to 5.54″. From Oppo they stick out their chest with the improvements to their hinge, which also has an estimate of up to 400,000 folds, double that of the previous model, being 37% smaller and 36% lighter in this model.

Inside it uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor accompanied by 12GB+256 GB or 16GB+256 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and internal storage. In the photographic section, it has a rear camera configuration consisting of a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 32MP telephoto camera. The front camera also has a 32MP sensor.

- Advertisement -

In terms of autonomy, it has a 4,520 mAh battery with support for 67W fast cable charging. The 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC connectivity options, and the fingerprint reader also on one side, make up the specifications of this model, which starts at a price of 7,999 yuan, about 1,079.90 euros to change.

Both models will have ColorOs 13, their customization layer based on Android 13.

More information: Oppo

Image credit: Oppo