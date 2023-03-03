This is how much it costs to make the Pixel Watch, does Google make a lot of money?

- Advertisement -

costs-to-make-the-pixel.jpg" width="980" height="565" >

There are not many occasions in which the costs that exist at the time of make a device. Well, a report has been published showing the final price paid by to finish a PixelWatch, his first smart watch. And, the truth is that there is surprise, although the margins of the king in this field are not reached, that he is none other than Apple.

The specific model is the one with LTE connectivity, so we are talking about the most complete of those offered by the Mountain View company. And, by the way, in the information something has become clear that may surprise some: Samsung is the largest supplier of components of the smartwatch. The reason is that this company is the one that puts the processor -an Exynos 9110- and the module for data connectivity (plus some other associates). The truth is that the Koreans are an example of supply capacity.

What it costs Google to make the Pixel Watch

- Advertisement -

According to published data, the amount paid by the North American firm for each unit of the smart watches with LTE we are talking about is 123 dollars. A fairly contained figure and shows that Google did not want to take any risk (the truth is that in some components, such as the processor, the most powerful option on the market has not been chosen). The point is that it is pretty well balanced the amount, since for example the screen barely reaches 18% of the total, which is a little more than everything that has to do with the chassis and protection systems.

Google

The profit that the company initially obtained is not bad, because it should not be forgotten that the starting price of this smartwatch was $399, so he had $276 left. Not bad, but things like shipping, packaging, development costs and more must be attributed to that surplus. But come on, nothing has gone wrong for Google in what has to do with numbers. Now it remains to be seen, if it is known, if sales will accompany it worldwide…. Something that is not certain due to the competition from Samsung and the closeness of Xiaomi.

The surprise in spending

This is none other than the price of the LTE connectivity. At first you might think that the inclusion of this element is somewhat expensive, due to the increase in price of the models with this option compared to the basic ones. But in reality, the percentage that it has in relation to the total of what Google pays is only 5%. Therefore, it seems that sometimes it is not particularly justified that models with mobile data cost up to 100 euros more.

>