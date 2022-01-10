This is how Meta will change advertising in Facebook Ads from January 19

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Meta has announced that it will eliminate audience targeting options on Facebook Ads in four categories, effective January 19, 2022. This change will reduce the settings and targeting of advertisers, eliminating the ability to segment the audience for ads based on certain sensitive parameters.

With this change, Meta seeks to eliminate the possibility of segmenting people based on affiliations to social causes, health conditions or demographic characteristics.

As of January 19, Facebook will remove targeting options on four main categories which are: medical or health causes and conditions, sexual orientation, religious practices or groups, and, finally, political beliefs, social problems or affiliation to social organizations or political figures.

Changes will not spread at the same rate for all Meta ecosystem products (Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp). In addition, those Facebook Ads campaigns created before January 19, will have the possibility to edit the announcements to meet the new hearing options until March 17. Those campaigns that have not been edited before this time will be eliminated.

Similarly, if an ad set created before January 19 was paused or stopped before March 17, 2022, when it is reactivated it must comply with the new requirements, so it must be edited.

How will these changes affect advertisers?

First of all, of all the ad platforms out there, Meta has been the one that has received the most pressure by regulatorsSo it remains to be seen if other platforms such as Google Ads follow in their footsteps, since failing to do so could put the attention of legislators on them.

Therefore, it is to be expected that in the near future all ad platforms will reorient their audience targeting eliminating these sensitive criteria as well.

On the other hand, this adjustment should not affect the creation of advertising campaigns on social networks too much. Since the tools still have many tools to define a personalized audience and in great detail.

.