This is how Instagram parental control is configured

has finally activated the system in Spain, a function that has been available in the United States for weeks, but has only now begun to cross borders.

As you can see, within the configuration we have a new Supervision option. In this video I tell you the step by step in a couple of minutes:

It is important to take into account the following aspects:

– The teenager has to click on the invitation link to supervision, and at any time he can cancel it without parental permission. This is different from Family Link or Qustodio, where there is nothing the teen can do to avoid supervision.

– We will not be able to see your posts if you have a private account and we are not part of your followers.

– We can see who follows and their new followers, but it is not possible to see their messages. It is not a function of espionage and prevention.

– It only works when the minor is between 13 and 18 years old. Less than 13 is not possible because it is necessary to be 13 to create an account. If the teen turns 18, supervision is automatically terminated.

– We can define the time allowed to access Instagram, after that time, our child will not be able to interact with the application.

It doesn’t have as many features as those offered with specialized apps like Qustodio or Family Link, but it helps give control to non-users of those platforms.