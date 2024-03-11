This is how I turned my dumb monitor into a smart one with Android TV with the help of a Chromecast

Almost all TVs today are smart, but it is not so common for the same thing to happen with computer monitors. They have many hertz, dizzying resolutions and many other technologies, but almost always with an empty coconut. That’s how mine was, until I decided to increase its IQ with the help of Google gadgets that I had at home.

A monitor with a free HDMI and a new Chromecast with Google TV It’s been all I’ve needed convert my monitor into a Smart Monitor with Android TVto have a kind of secondary TV in the office and be able to relax and watch content with the comfort of having a remote control and not depending on the web versions of streaming sites like Netflix.

From dumb monitor to smart

I am happy with the monitor I have on my computer, but it is not particularly smart: it limits itself to showing what comes in through its input and that’s it, which is the usual thing. Smart TVs are widespread, but Smart Monitors are still rarewith few exceptions like this smart monitor from SPC.

Considering I have a Chromecast with Google TV that I mainly use for

Connect and little else

I’m lucky that my monitor has HDMI, DVI and Display Port inputs, of which I only use the DisplayPort port to connect my PC. This leaves me free the HDMI to be able to plug in the Chromecastalthough this will not be the case on all monitors.

Yes, it is still quite common for monitors to maintain VGA / DVI and HDMI input, so in some cases you can plug the Chromecast into the monitor’s HDMI by connecting the PC to the VGA. If necessary, you could always use an HDMI to VGA converter to connect the Chromecast, although this is not highly recommended.

For the rest, all that is missing is provide power to the Chromecast, which in the version with Google TV requires the use of a normal charger and not a USB, as in those of yesteryear. Almost better this way, since my monitor does not have any USB port that could serve as power anyway.

A problem with an easy solution: audio

In my case, I am lucky that my monitor has speakers, so by changing the image source on the monitor from DisplayPort to HDMI, I go from monitor mode to Android TV mode, being able to listen to the videos I watch without problems. apps like Netflix or YouTube, but Not all monitors have speakers. Or, like mine, it has speakers but they sound terrible.

If your monitor has speakers, plugging in is fine. If not, you can solve it with a Bluetooth speaker.

This has an easy solution, because you can connect a Bluetooth speaker or headphones to the Chromecast, to listen to the audio. On Android TV this is carried out within the section Control and accessories.

In my case, I took advantage of another smart device that I had at home, the Xiaomi smart speaker, Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker, which is something like Xiaomi’s Google Nest. It would literally work with any Bluetooth speaker you have at home, with the only requirement that you can put into pairing mode.

In the case of Google smart speakers and similar, this is done from the Google Home application, entering the settings of the device in question and tapping on Paired Bluetooth devicesto press later Enable pairing mode. Then it appears on TV and they can be linked.

At this point I already had the image and a decent sound. The transformation from dumb monitor to smart monitor was already complete It took me about ten minutes and zero eurossince they were all devices that I already had at home.

Useful if you don’t care about traditional TV

By changing the monitor input I can switch between the PC and Android TV apps

This invention is very good if you are one of those who do not remember the last time you saw a live TV broadcast and not by streaming, well, ob

The only possible drawback may be the audio, but it is easily solved and the result enhances your monitor to turn it into something like a TV or, at least, a place to consume content more comfortably than browsing the websites of each streaming site.

