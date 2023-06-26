This is how I make artistic QR codes using Artificial Intelligence

- Advertisement -

Nowadays, QR codes have become ubiquitous in our daily lives. These codes are used to access additional information, log in to platforms, view restaurant menus, and much more. However, most QR codes are visually boring unless you know how to customize them. In this article, you will discover how to give your QR codes a unique and attractive touch using artificial intelligence and the platform QuickQR.art.

Customize your QR code with AI

Although there are many tools to generate QR codes, QuickQR.art offers an interesting customization option. Once you generate your QR code with the desired link, you will have access to various tools to adjust its appearance. From the website, you can change the borders, add styles and even include your own logo. But the best is yet to come, as with the help of Midjourney-style artificial intelligence, you’ll be able to fully customize your QR code design.

Step by step for customization

Generate your QR code with the desired link using QuickQR.art or any other online QR code generator tool.

Use the customization tools available on QuickQR.art to adjust the QR code layout to your preferences.

Save the custom QR code in PNG format.

Join the QuickQR.art Discord server by clicking “Join beta now” at the top of the page.

On the Discord server, select the option to create QR codes and select the directory you want.

Type /qrart and upload the previously generated QR code, along with a prompt indicating the image you want to integrate into the code.

Use the variables to customize the readability, the larger the qrw, the more readable, but less impressive. The steps are also important. I recommend gossiping among what others have done and scanning the QR codes of other users to see which ones are readable and which ones are not.

When finished, it will give you the result with tips in case it is not very readable.

Experiment and get unique results

AI-powered QR code customization through QuickQR.art lets you explore different styles and unique designs. By combining your creativity and the power of AI, you can achieve visually stunning results. It is important to remember that this process involves a bit of trial and error, as it is based on experimentation until you find the perfect style for your needs.

QuickQR.art has created a platform that combines QR code generation with artificial intelligence personalization. Now, you have the ability to create unique and attractive QR codes that stand out from the crowd. This innovative tool offers endless design possibilities, allowing you to customize your QR codes for personal or business use. Explore your creativity and create uniquely stylish custom QR codes today!

More information at QuickQR.art.