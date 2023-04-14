This is how Google has made Chrome faster and more efficient

The latest version of Chrome, the web browser owned by Google, includes a series of improvements “under the hood” that will translate from now on in a faster and more efficient web browsing experience for all users, and more especially , for those using Mac and Android versions of Chrome.

Google is aware that the faster the browser, the better the experience users will receive when using it. In this regard, he has shared those aspects of the Chrome engine that have been modified to achieve better speed and efficiency, adjusting aspects such as the cache and optimization in memory management.



The most striking thing is that today’s publication comes just a few days after the news broke that Defender, Microsoft’s antivirus system, slowed down the execution of Firefox on Windows systems for more than five years, despite the fact that it has already there have been some denials in a Reddit thread.

Technical improvements to be reflected in a better experience

First, Google has brought optimizations to the frequently used `Object.prototype.toString` and `Array.prototype.join` JavaScript functions, as well as specific improvements to the CSS InterpolableColor.

The “InnerHTML” element, commonly used in updating the DOM via JavaScript, will also have specialized quickpaths for parsing. These enhancements have worked so well to the point that the WebKit browser engine, used in Safari and other web browsers, will also implement it.

On the other hand, when it comes to efficient memory management, Google says that it will use pointer compression to save memory in both V8 and Oilpan (the garbage collector for DOM objects). They have also moved other operations, such as moving objects that are used quite frequently, such as JavaScript’s “undefined”, to the beginning of memory bases, leading to better access speeds through the use of machine code.

And finally, Google looks at Android and the huge variety of existing devices, with different storage capacities, and that for high-end devices, it now uses compiler flags adjusted for speed instead of binary size.

This results in Chrome on these devices becoming 30% faster.

Calming down discussions about memory consumption

Perhaps with this you want the discussions that have been taking place over the years about memory consumption to remain for history, and the best thing is that these improvements can also be transferred to other Chromium-based web browsers.

In any case, there is no doubt that Chrome has quite a share of users, and an image to maintain as long as users do not go to competing web browsers, where we have Edge from Microsoft that is offering continuous improvements to be able to clearly differentiate, despite being also based on Chromium.

We’ll see if users see an improvement in Chrome in their day to day, but above all, these improvements could seek to be a better option for Mac computer users, compared to Safari, which comes by default.

