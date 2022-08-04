HomeTech NewsAppsThis is how edited tweets will look when embedded

This is how edited tweets will look when embedded

By Brian Adam
It has been a dream long dreamed of by many Twitter users, but when it was announced on April 1 that the function to edit tweets would be included, many considered that it was nothing more than an April’s Fools Day joke, the equivalent in Anglo-Saxon culture. April Fools’ Day, a day conducive to deception and “white” lies.

When embedding a tweet in a web page, the indication will be shown if it has been modified or if there is a subsequent tweet that corrects it

Twitter later confirmed that it was working on the option to edit tweets and that it was not a jokealthough it was noted that it would be an option that would initially be available in Twitter Blue, the paid version of the application with exclusive features.

Although there is still no date for when it begins to be available, what can be seen is what an edited tweet will look like when embedded in a web pagesomething that researcher Jane Manchun Wong has shown through her Twitter account.

When posting a tweet on a web page there is two posibilities: that it is the original tweet or that it is the already corrected tweet. In both cases, an indication reporting this circumstance will be displayed under the tweet. Thus, if the original tweet is published, it will be warned of the existence of another subsequent tweet that corrects it. If the corrected tweet is published, the warning will refer to the existence of an original tweet that it corrects.

Since Twitter has not yet officially announced when will the option to correct be available tweets the appearance and functionalities of what June Manchun Wong shows in her tweet could change, but in any case it seems to obey the logic of showing the indication of whether the tweet that is embedded in a web page from Twitter is the original one, if it has undergone modifications or if there is a subsequent one that modifies it.

