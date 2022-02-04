Search here...
This is how cool the Android 11 lock screen would have been if Google hadn’t abandoned this project

By: Brian Adam

Android 11 came with a shutdown menu that integrated Google Pay and home automation controls, but otherwise the lock screen was almost unchanged, but it could have been very different. New images obtained by Android Authority show us that Google was planning a great lock screen revolution which ultimately did not come to be.

Under the code name of Project Smartspace, it would be something like the ‘At a glance’ widget in full screen and with much more information and integrations. Or, if we look back, it would have been something like the spiritual heir of Google Now. It didn’t come with Android 11 or Android 12, but at least now we know what it was.

A look at Firefox Proton, Mozilla’s upcoming browser redesign

The Google Now of the future that never was

The most veterans of the place will remember Google Now, famous for showing you cards relevant to the current situation, whether it is where you parked the car, if it is going to rain or if your flight has been delayed. Somewhat ahead of its time, Google ended up doing what Google does: going in circles to end up closing it. Google Now jumped to the mobile home button with Now on Tap, but both this integration and that of the launcher ended up being replaced by Assistant and Discover.

The Pixel 5 will not be a top of the range and will bet on the Snapdragon 765, according to leaks

Since then, Google has integrated small pieces of what used to be Google Now in different sections. Items are on Discover, some of their cards are on day view From the Assistant, small doses of information are displayed in the At a Glance widget, and home automation controls are in the power menu, quick settings, or the Google Home app.

googlenow

The old Google Now, may he rest in peace

Back in 2019, Google was still thinking about the idea, according to images obtained by Android Authority that show us a lock screen concept that would be something like a smart dashboard, which would integrate the options relevant to the current moment, depending on where you are, what time it is or other factors. Yes, like Google Now.

In the screenshots we can see that its initial appearance would be modest, being simply a button that shows the current “routine”. We see some examples of special situations such as Good night, Headphones, In a station or In a supermarket. Tapping on this button displays the full control panel with all relevant options.

good night

The grace of the matter is in what happens next, because the available buttons vary depending on the specific situation. For example, at night the panel shows you relevant options like setting the alarm, playing soothing sounds, adjusting the thermostat or turning off the lights. When connecting headphones, we are suggested to play Spotify songs, podcasts or make calls with apps such as WhatsApp.

HP

This interface would be integrated both in the lock screen as in the Always On Display, but it never got past the prototyping phase. Instead, the shutdown screen adopted home automation controls in Android 11 (and stopped doing so in Android 12).

Since then, Google seems to be powering the ‘At a Glance’ widget with more information, such as bedtime, physical activity and other news, but always in widget format and much more minimalist than this original concept. It could have been and it wasn’t.

Via | Android Authority

Previous articleSamsung unleashed: 5 Galaxy A smartphones on the way
Next articleProject seeks to remove garbage from the ocean floor with robots
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

