This is how Collabs works, the new Instagram function to add additional authors

Instagram has announced the addition of a new feature, Collabs, which will allow users include an additional author both in their publications and in the Reels, so that they appear as a co-author and will allow both the image and the video published on the social network appear on both accounts.

Collabs allows you to recognize the co-authorship of a content, sharing publication and reactions (“Likes”, comments and views)

This collaborative publishing function on Instagram already began to be tested a few months ago and now more details have been provided about its operation, which could indicate that the moment when it is operational is near.

When content is published under the Collabs option, users will be able to add the co-author so that his name appears at the top of the image. When this happens, the author of the image will have a new option available next to the tagging button to send an invitation to the co-author.

He may ignore or accept said invitation. In the first case, the content (image or video) will be published only with the name of the author, and in the second case, the invitation is accepted, the publication will appear in both profiles with the name of the two users as authors.

Collaborating is a huge part of how people connect on Instagram. To make that easier, we’re testing a new way for people to co-author Feed Posts and Reels, called Collabs. Here is how it works 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/OEmSvWQmwk – Alexandru Voica (alexvoica.eth) 💀 (@alexvoica) October 19, 2021

As explained by Alexandru Voica, Facebook’s communication manager for Europe, Africa and the Middle East, the two posts will share a common count both “Likes” and comments and number of views.

Voica adds in the Twitter thread where he explains this novelty that more than being a new formula to create content jointly, it is a way of recognizing the co-authorship of a content. This facilitates collaboration support and recognition of it when more than one creator participates in an image or video.

In addition, it is easier for the same content to reach the audiences of both creators by counting the reactions together in a single flow of interactions, comments, views … which can help to enhance the reach that content creators want.

