This is how Chrome extensions are removed on our Mac

Although Safari is a browser that perfectly combines Apple’s reason for being and works perfectly with any device from the American company, there are those who prefer other browsers. One of the most used, although one that consumes the most resources, is Google Chrome. A browser that, being integrated with the Google engine, can be very versatile. One of its best features are the extensions and it may be that trying so many has flooded the main bar. That’s why, We show you how to remove them.

Extensions are very useful but there are too many of them in the store.

Extensions can be defined as plug-ins designed for different browsers that They help us so that everyday tasks can be carried out more quickly or automatically. We can find ad blockers, buttons to capture the full page and much more.

There are many in the store and it is likely that the one you own the most is the Chrome browser. From so much trying some extensions and others, it is likely that you have so many that you do not know what one or the other is used for. Thus it is recommended that they be eliminated and we teach you how to do it in a simple way.

First of all, it is clear that you have the Chrome browser installed on the Mac (if it is on a PC, it does not matter either since the way to do it is the same). So the first thing we need to do is open the browser. We look at the three vertical points that we find at the end of the address bar. Although we can also click on the symbol that we find in the aforementioned bar.

Let’s see the first one, the three points. If we press, a submenu opens and from there we can choose between several possibilities. The one that interests us is “More tools” and within this we choose “extensions”. When you press it, a page will appear with all the extensions installed on the Mac. All we have to do is choose the one we want and select “Remove”.

There’s another way. You know. We can choose the symbol or icon in the address bar that is the one for the extensions. From there we get a menu in which we can do the same as before, but in a more direct way. Now we don’t have to do anything but one step. We choose “manage extensions” and the same page opens and from there we work with them. By the way, from this specific icon we can see the installed extensions and use them directly.

When we’re done We close the window and that’s it. We keep the ones that really interest us.