This is Heardle, a game like “Wordle” to guess songs

The daily pastime of finding out the word proposed by Wordle (or the country of the world proposed by Worldle) is not enough, but games, websites and similar applications continue to appear that test the user’s ingenuity and ability to identify hidden patterns. The newcomer to this kind of hobbies is Heardle, a new game that proposes to recognize a song listening to fragments of a few seconds.

Heardle offers six opportunities to listen to excerpts from a song to find out its title or artist

Mixing the usual particle “le” with the word that indicates the nature of the game (word, world… word, world) in this case it is the English verb to hear (hear) the one who baptizes the challenge. The mechanics are very simple: it is proposed a song whose artist and/or title must be found from a fragment of it, the first few seconds. And just like in Wordle there are six attempts to get it.

In each of the attempts, a few more seconds are added and the challenge is to find out the song in the fewest possible number of attempts. However, there is a button that allows you to go to the next fragment, but Heardle contains six text boxes in which to type both the name of the performer of the music and the title of the piece.

Heardle announces that the proposed songs come from a huge database that contains some of the most listened to songs throughout the last decade. An important clue may be that the selection is limited to the style of pop music, so these two characteristics must be taken into account (pop music of the past decade) when trying to recognize the melody.

In addition, the source from which the music comes, as it appears on Heardle’s own screen, is Soundcloud, so there would be no room for artists who were not included in the catalog of said streaming platform.

