This is GPD WIN 4, the new GPD portable console that competes in power and performance

After the overwhelming success of the WIN 3 portable console, GPD once again turns to the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo to raise funding for the GPD WIN 4, the new version of your portable video game consoleagain betting on a model that allows you to slide the 6″ horizontal screen up to access your QWERTY keyboard.

In addition, another aspect that also attracts attention is that this device is compatible with the same intelligent docking system as WIN 3, which makes it possible to be a complete charging solution, and also allows connection with multiple peripherals, Even going so far as to allow games to be brought to television screens.



But the main selling point is that it is the smallest portable video game console, comparing both in this aspect and in performance with Valve’s Steam Deck, despite the fact that WIN 4 is also compatible with SteamOS systemand is powered by the AMD 6800U processor, displaying a more efficient cooling system, possibility of including a module for 4G connectivity, and more.

Users will be able to choose their unit from a variety of RAM and internal storage configurationswith the maximum option being 32 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 2 TB of internal storage M.2 SSD, also being able to choose between any possible configuration both white and black.

These are the main ingredients for which this console, which It will carry Windows 11 Home as the operating systemis attracting much more attention than WIN 3, now having a much more familiar look and close to consoles like Nintendo Switch.

Sponsors will receive their units during the month of March 2023, committing from GPD to make shipments anywhere in the world, and whose prices start at 752 euros for the option with 16GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage.

Those interested will find all the information about the new console on the campaign website, while all the rewards are still available.

Link: GPD WIN 4 campaign on Indiegogo