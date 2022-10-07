This is Google’s new Pixel Watch smartwatch

The Pixel family of devices needed to have a flagship smartwatch for Wear OS, just as Pixel phones have long been a flagship Android phone.

After rumors and leaks throughout recent times, the Google Pixel Watch is official. Of course, it is worth noting that, despite its elegant design and interesting features, including the influence of Fitbit in health tracking features, Google will make it available to a few markets, among which is not Spain, being already in the pre-order phase to officially go on sale next October 13, both in its WiFi-only variants and in the options that also integrate mobile connectivity.



Stylish design and Fitbit influence for health and fitness

Without going any further, the new Google Pixel Watch follows the trail of design used in its recent Pixel mobile models, with soft finishes and pastel tones. A circular model is chosen, using a 1.4-inch AMOLED screen and protected by “custom scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass 3D”, offering quite pronounced bezels.

This screen has the Always on Display function by which it always shows some information.

To the right of the device is a crown that can be turned and pressed, with an additional button just above it. The device case is made of recycled stainless steel and is available in polished silver, champagne gold, or matte black finishes.

Internally, it has the Exynos 9110 SoC, the same used by Samsung in the Samsung Watch Active 2 of 2018, accompanied by 2GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, It also has a 294 mAh battery, which gives it autonomy 24 hours, and has a magnetic docking base on the bottom and a USB-C port to receive power from the power adapter.

It also offers Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity, and there is also a variant with 4G LTE connectivity. At the sensor level, there is the PPG heart rate sensor, the blood oxygen saturation sensor (SpO2), and the ECG (electrocardiogram) reading sensor, in addition to other common sensors in this type of device, that is, , the accelerometer, altimeter, ambient light sensor, compass and gyroscope.

This device also features speaker and a microphone, level haptic feedback premium and rated for 5 ATM water resistance.

At the system level, it comes with Wear 3.0 as the operating system and features such as health monitoring and tracking applications, Google Assistant, Home, Maps, among others.

It also supports Fast Pair technology and comes with support for Google’s device location system. For emergencies, it has an SOS emergency call function, and next year it will incorporate a fall detection function.

It goes without saying that, like other smartwatches, there are a variety of straps to personalize the device, although it uses a Google proprietary anchoring system.

Its price will start from 379 euros.

More information: Google