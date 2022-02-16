MobileAndroidTech News

This is Google’s new operating system for old Macs and PCs

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Google wants to take Chrome OS beyond the current proposal with a new version that promises to give our old PCs and Macs a new life.

This is Chrome OS Flex, an operating system that can work on computers with limited resources. An initiative that is designed for schools and companies.

Read:

Widgets that change color according to the wallpaper, new in Android 12

Chrome OS Flex, Google’s operating system for older computers

We will not find surprises in the interface and functions of Chrome OS Flex, since it has the same style and tools of Chrome OS. And of course, we will have some of Google’s services within this proposal, such as Chrome or Google Assistant.

And without forgetting one of its great advantages is that most of its functions and dynamics can be managed from the cloud, as described in its presentation:

Try Chrome OS for PC and Mac, which is cloud-first, fast, easy to manage, and secure. Chrome OS Flex is a free and sustainable way to modernize the devices you already own.

Other features highlighted by the Google team is that it can run smoothly even on older PCs and Macs, with fast startup and no performance issues. Of course, as long as they meet the minimum requirements that Chrome OS Flex requires, which are 4GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, and an Intel or AMD x86 64-bit processor.

Depending on your team’s resources, they might have more or less features, but would be fully functional with the minimum requirements. What users who opt for this version will not find is the possibility of installing Android apps, it will no longer have the Play Store.

Chrome OS Flex is free, and those who want to try this new operating system (by way of early access) just have to go to this link and follow the steps detailed by the Google team.

Read:

This will be the OnePlus Nord N20 5G, according to OnLeaks

Previous articleNight photography test: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra / S22+ vs. iPhone 13 Pro vs. Pixel 6 vs. Huawei P50 Pro
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Android

This is Google’s new operating system for old Macs and PCs

Google wants to take Chrome OS beyond the current proposal with a new version that promises to give...
iphone

Night photography test: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra / S22+ vs. iPhone 13 Pro vs. Pixel 6 vs. Huawei P50 Pro

One of the main differences that we find between high-end smartphones and more affordable ones is the quality...
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ are now official: Technical specifications, availability and price

Samsung today presented the new Samsung Galaxy S22 family which, like last year, is made up of three...
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is now official: Technical specifications, availability and price

Samsung today presented the new Samsung Galaxy S22 family, which is made up, like last year, of three...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.