This is Google’s new affordable Google TV Chromecast

has just made something that has been talked about a lot in recent weeks, after evidence of it appeared at the beginning of summer, which is nothing more than the official presentation of the most version of its , trying to bring the Chromecast experience with Google TV to a broader section of the population.

In Spain it will begin to be on sale from October 18 at a price of 39.99 euros. The new Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is made up of the Chromecast device itself accompanied by its complementary remote control.



Bringing Google TV to a larger section of the population

Its installation and configuration is very simple to carry out, just by plugging the new Chromecast into a free HDMI port on the television and configuring it to connect to the available WiFi network at home, although you can optionally opt for the Ethernet adapter.

The new device is of the same appearance as the Chromecast with Google TV (4K), launched in 2020, designed to be placed discreetly behind the television so as not to be in sight. At the performance level, it is where we can find the few differences between Chromecast with Google TV (4K) and this new option.

In this sense, Chromecast with Google TV (HD) offers only high definition images with 1080p HDR, lacking compatibility with Dolby Vision.

Otherwise, users will get the full Google TV experience, designed to make it easy to discover and choose what to watch and more, taking into account the growing number of streaming services that have been produced, including the options that work under subscription model.

Google says that Chromecast is now compatible with more than 10,000 applications, including Netflix, ATRESplayer, HBO Max, Disney + or Amazon Prime Video. But in addition, the content offer of Google TV continues to grow, not limited only to entertainment, giving as an example the compatibility with Peloton, a subscription platform for the development of sports activities.

In addition, the new device, like other Chromecast models, continues to have the usual functions such as sending the screen content of the mobile device to the television, control of connected devices, the availability of a series of profiles so that each family member has their own personal space, and more,

Compatibility with the Google Assistant could not be missing, being able to carry out voice commands, using the complementary remote control itself, although alternatively you can also use the smart speakers and screens that are available with the Assistant.

The new device houses a 1.8 GHz Amlogic S805X2 quad-core processor, the ARM Mali-G31 MP2 GPU, 1.5 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage, being compatible with Wi-Fi 802.11ac Wi-Fi networks, although it also integrates Bluetooth connectivity for the remote control, and also to use other wireless devices, be they keyboards, game controllers, etc.

More information: Google