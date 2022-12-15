This is Freeform, Apple’s new blackboard app

- Advertisement -

Apple has introduced the Freeform app, now available completely free of charge on iOS, iPadOS and macOS. It is an application that allows visually and collaboratively organize layouts and content on a free-form canvaswithout spatial or size limits, being able to accept all types of files and allowing their management from all devices in the Apple ecosystem (computers, tablets or smartphones).

Freeform is free and allows up to 100 collaborators on the same canvas without limits that supports all types of files

In addition to inviting other users, it can even be used in parallel to a communication via FaceTime. The resulting panels are stored in iCloud so that they are permanently synchronized and available to the participants who have collaborated in their preparation.

As content is added in any direction, the canvas expands without any limits, with maximum flexibility to add all types of files, allowing you to move in all directions on the panel thanks to the compatibility with manual gestures. iPhone users can draw with their finger, which can also be done by iPad users, who can also use soy Luis as the Apple Pencil, with which Freeform is also compatible.

When outlining ideas, you can use a wide variety of brush styles and color options, in addition to being able to include comments or draw diagrams. Regarding the types of files that can be incorporated on the canvas, there is a wide variety: images, videos, audio, PDF, web links, map locations, sticky notes… The images can also come from screenshots or from the device cameras.

All these files that are embedded in the canvas, such as videos, can be played at the same time, and texts or diagrams can be annotated over the embedded objects.

As if all this were not enough, Freeform has a library with more than 700 color and size options for the forms it offers, allowing you to customize and save them. Content from other applications can be dragged and dropped, and for those who are more organized, alignment guides are included.

When it comes to collaboration, Freeform allows participate in the same canvas to a maximum of 100 collaborators who can be invited as easily as by dragging one of these canvases into a conversation in Messages. You can even start a FaceTime call from the canvas itself by tapping the collaboration button at the top right of the screen.