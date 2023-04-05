This is Frankli, the social network without fake news or misinformation

- Advertisement -

With a name that clearly reflects its intentions, Frankli (for frankly, which in English means “frankly”) is a social network that fights against fake news. The company has set out to go back to the basics of communication between people. To do this, it allows you to share content and learn without having to worry about its authenticity.

Verification and Blockchain technology are the pillars to verify the veracity of users and content in Frankli

Its goal is to provide users with the necessary tools to tell the truth, without the intervention of artificial intelligence, bots, filters or false content, or fake news or deep fakes.

The application intends return authenticity to social networks, something that has been compromised with the increase in the spread of fake news and the presence of bots. The technology used by Frankli has been developed by the University of Cambridge and uses the Blockchain to verify the authenticity of each piece of content.

With the increasing sophistication of artificial intelligence tools and the possibilities to generate images indistinguishable from the real thing, verifying the authenticity of content has become a necessity.

Frankli has become the only social network where users can be sure of the authenticity of the content they see. Authenticity is not a publicity stunt on this platform, but a technology.

how frankly works

Frankli uses Blockchain technology and cryptography developed at the University of Cambridge to verify and record the authenticity of the user and the authorship of their content. Done, this, records the transparency of these processes on your platform.

Users can take a photo or video through Frankli and it will be immutably fixed in a piece named Frank. The contents in Frankli they can never be edited, not even by the user who created them.

Frankli also pretends revolutionizing citizen journalism and activism. Currently, every source must be verified, which is often an expensive process. Frankli helps everyone prove their story for free. In this way, causes, copyrights and any fact that is being shown can be demonstrated from anywhere in the world.

At the moment Frankli is only available for the iOS operating system. A waiting list has been enabled for Android users to notify them when the corresponding version is available.