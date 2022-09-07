This is dōcō, Renfe’s new comprehensive transport platform

Dōcō will be the new intermodal that will launch over the coming weeksso that users can begin to manage their trips that take place within the Iberian Peninsula, with the idea that, by defining origin and destination, they are able to receive the best route options based on the means of transport they wish to use in their displacements.

It will be a platform that will bring together transport and mobility services such as buses, motorcycles, taxis, scooters, VTC, bicycles, among otherswith the idea that, once users have specified the means they wish to use on the chosen routes, they can make their reservations directly from the application itself.



A platform up to the times

- Advertisement -

Renfe hopes that users will not only find it easy to move around urban environments, but also to be able to move around towns if they wish too, seeking to cover the entire national territory within the Iberian Peninsula.

From Renfe they have not yet finalized the services with which they have reached the corresponding commercial agreements to begin offering their new platform, with which it is possible that they are still closing agreements with some operators, although this does not mean that with the start-up , and over time, they can also reach more agreements, especially if new mobility operators arrive on the market.

Renfe points out that:

We are the first mobility service in Spain that seeks to promote public and private collaboration in the sector. We integrate a wide variety of transportation to offer the most sustainable mobility options possible in the country.

And they point out that dōcō, the name of their platform, is born from the union of the first two syllables of the words where? And how?, seeking to express simplicity both in the name and in the logo, as a prelude to the fact that it intends to be a user-friendly platform for users.

- Advertisement -

At the moment it does not offer more information about it, waiting for the first users to arrive through a waiting list, with which interested parties who want the moment in which the platform will be available can join, which will also be when the corresponding mobile application is launched, although it can also be used via the web.

More Info/Image Credit: dōcō