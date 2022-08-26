This is DJI Avata, DJI’s most innovative drone model

DJI already has its new for sale. Is about DJI ra drone that stands out for its aerodynamic design, where It incorporates completely protected propellers, so that if it hits any object, the drone is capable of turning back and continuing to fly.

Plus, its compact, lightweight design lets you get through even tight spacesbeing able to get impressive images and videos through its camera with a 1/1.7-inch 48MP CMOS sensor, carrying a lens that offers a 155° field of view.



The company has put its new up for sale through a series of purchase options, the cheapest being the one that offers only the drone at the price of 579 euros, which does not include immersive glasses or movement controller.

It is the ideal option for those who may already have compatible glasses and motion controllers. And it should be noted that this drone is controlled as if one were inside a plane manning it, obtaining a Immersive first-person flight experience.

On the other hand, the company offers two packs, 1,149 euros and 1,429 euros, which already include immersive glasses and movement controllers. In the FAQs, the glasses and movement controllers with which this model is compatible are highlighted.

Additionally, it also offers some accessories for sale, which users can add to their purchases, including two extra batteries, taking into account that the autonomy per battery charge reaches 18 minutes.

They can also add set of filters to increase the already creative possibilitiestaking into account that this model records videos with RockSteady 2.0 and HorizonSteady stabilization technologies using the D-Cinelike video mode with which to achieve totally professional results.

In addition to being able to save photo and video captures to cards, DJI notes that DJI Avata is also capable of make transmissions in 1080p at 10 km with low latency. Those interested will be able to learn more about this new model through the official website.

More information: DJI website