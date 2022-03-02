Search here...
Tech NewsApps

This is Dadditude, a social network for parents

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

To complete the different existing apps to help and guide mothers, focusing this time on fathers, there is Dadditude, a tool that offers advice on parenting and support to build confidence in new parents, while creating a community where parents can feel recognized and gain confidence in the positive change that parenting brings to their lives.

The community created by Dadditude offers support, advice and information to parents

Dadditude was born during the initial lockdowns caused by the pandemic. Paul Baron, co-founder of the startup that developed the app, explains that after several conversations about fatherhood with his partner they found the need to establish a meeting point from which to offer support, help, advice (and in some cases relief) to other parents in the same situation.

Although there are already specific groups for parents on social networks, such as Facebook, Dadditude goes further by adding information and query possibilities. One of its goals is for parents to gain confidence in the important work of raising their children. In addition, Baron adds that helping fathers in their paternity also supports mothers.

Read:

DNS enhancements, PDF editing, and more – here’s what’s new with the Edge update on the Dev Channel

dadditude

Within the app there are more than fifty guides with various tips on self-care, but it also allows join a community of parents to ask and offer advice. The guides address issues such as managing emotions, mental well-being, self-confidence, discipline, sleep habits, managing relationships, stress…

There is even the option of addressing specific queries to a team of experts made up of twenty professionals specialized in various areas (medicine, anthropology, psychiatry, paediatrics, psychology…).

The Dadditude app (currently only in English) is available on both iOS and Android via free download, although there is also a subscription service that allows access to certain advanced functions.

.

Read:

The best offers of the PcDays 2021 campaign from PcComponentes

Previous articleMotorola Moto G22: entry range with aspirations
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Apps

This is Dadditude, a social network for parents

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
5G News

Motorola Moto G22: entry range with aspirations

If less than a week ago Motorola presented its Moto Edge 30 Pro, now the leak of the...
Apple

Apple, “Peek performance” event on March 8th: what to expect

Apple has formalized "Peek Perfonrmance", the event that will be held on March 8th, streamed from Apple Park....
Tech News

The flashlight of the phone will improve in Android 13, how will it do it?

Using the flash of the phone as if it were a flashlight has become something of the...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.