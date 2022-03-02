This is Dadditude, a social network for parents

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

To complete the different existing apps to help and guide mothers, focusing this time on fathers, there is Dadditude, a tool that offers advice on parenting and support to build confidence in new parents, while creating a community where parents can feel recognized and gain confidence in the positive change that parenting brings to their lives.

Dadditude was born during the initial lockdowns caused by the pandemic. Paul Baron, co-founder of the startup that developed the app, explains that after several conversations about fatherhood with his partner they found the need to establish a meeting point from which to offer support, help, advice (and in some cases relief) to other parents in the same situation.

Although there are already specific groups for parents on social networks, such as Facebook, Dadditude goes further by adding information and query possibilities. One of its goals is for parents to gain confidence in the important work of raising their children. In addition, Baron adds that helping fathers in their paternity also supports mothers.

Within the app there are more than fifty guides with various tips on self-care, but it also allows join a community of parents to ask and offer advice. The guides address issues such as managing emotions, mental well-being, self-confidence, discipline, sleep habits, managing relationships, stress…

There is even the option of addressing specific queries to a team of experts made up of twenty professionals specialized in various areas (medicine, anthropology, psychiatry, paediatrics, psychology…).

The Dadditude app (currently only in English) is available on both iOS and Android via free download, although there is also a subscription service that allows access to certain advanced functions.

