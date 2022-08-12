This is CyberOne, Xiaomi’s humanoid robot

wanted to show its ambitions in the ics segment at the event held this morning for the presentation of its new folding mobile. In this sense, a bipedal robot has appeared on the scene of the event, which has gone to Lei Jun, CEO of Xiaomi, to give him a long-stemmed flower.

This humanoid is called and has its own page on the Xiaomi website, where some of its capabilities are described that allow it to understand the real environment in which it finds itself and move in it with total ease.



In fact, it also has some photos where this humanoid is capable of recognizing some real scenarios and situations and moving through them with total autonomy of movement provided by its own system.

It is not the first time that Xiaomi has developed a robot, since last year it also presented CyberDog, its robot dog, but Xiaomi has now wanted to go further with CyberOne.

According to the CEO of Xiaomi:

The artificial intelligence and mechanical capabilities of CyberOne are all developed by Xiaomi Robotics Lab. We have invested heavily in R&D covering various areas, including software, hardware and algorithm innovation.

In this sense, it declares that:

Humanoid robots rely on vision to process their environment. Equipped with a self-developed Mi-Sense depth vision module and combined with an AI interaction algorithm, CyberOne is capable of perceiving 3D space, as well as recognizing individuals, gestures and expressions, allowing it not only to see , but also process your environment

But the company goes further and in this way is able to approach human behavior:

To communicate with the world, CyberOne is equipped with a self-developed MiAI environmental semantics recognition engine and MiAI vocal emotion identification engine, allowing it to recognize 85 types of environmental sounds and 45 classifications of human emotions.

And like humans, it is also capable of comforting the person who may be sad:

CyberOne is able to detect happiness and even comfort the user in moments of sadness. All of these features are built into CyberOne’s processing units, which are combined with a curved OLED module to display interactive information in real time.

This is a preview of what we could see in the coming years in the field of robotics by Xiaomi, which, like other technology companies, is also advancing in this field.

Via: TechCrunch

Image Credit: Xiaomi