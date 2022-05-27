This is Cubot’s most compact Android mobile

We are talking about Cubot again since this mobile device manufacturer is presenting its new model specifically aimed at users who do not want to have smartphones with a large screen. So thinking of them, Cubot offers them the new Cubot Pocket as an alternative to the most common models that they usually find on the market.

It is a model that stands out for its screen of only 4 inches, which offers a resolution of 1570x720pand given its compact size, it can be carried in your pocket comfortably and easily.



For those looking for a compact smartphone

This model has the Unisoc Tiger T310 processor accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, expandable up to 128 GB via microSD cards. But that users do not worry about the benefits, since they can have the applications from the Google Play Store, carrying Android 11 as standard.

Given its small space, it is also logical to have a smaller capacity battery. This device has a 3,000mAh battery non-removable type and without support for fast charging systems.

Besides, It has NFC that is used, among other things, for mobile paymentsalso being compatible with Google Pay.

In the photographic section, this curious mobile model has a unique 16MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. At the mobile connectivity level, it has support for WiFi and Bluetooth networks.

The company has just put it up for sale, with three color options: black, green and red, offering it at a price of just over 233 euros through the official store that it has on the popular AliExpress e-commerce platform.

Logically, its features are far from the features of any smart phone that we usually pay attention to, but more than enough for those who only want to have a compact device for calls, some messaging and little else, being an element that they can carry comfortably and from any pocket.

Those interested in this model may have more information and photographs through this link on its official website. We do not know if Cubot plans to offer it through more sales channels.