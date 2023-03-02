This is Canva for Campus, the new Canvas for higher education institutions

Canva for Campus is the new subscription rate that the well-known online graphic creation platform Canva has just launched this week, orients the higher education sector, providing teachers, students, as well as other people belonging to educational institutions with tools, resources, and features for visual creation and online collaboration.

It is already entering higher education institutions around the world, being already present in prestigious institutions such as Dartmouth College, Vanderbilt University and the University of Redlands, among others.

- Advertisement -

Canva for Campus is essentially a version of Canva for Teams (Canva for Teams), launched this past summer of 2022, focusing on the higher education sector, so it has the same features, including full access to all features premium.

The curious thing is the pricing system, which will depend on the number of staff licenses based on a number of students until reaching a threshold that allows unlocking the possibility that all students from the same institution can access all the tools and benefits for free.

Canva points out in its list of frequently asked questions that smaller teams can initially benefit from Canva for Teams, although each license purchased can count towards the threshold that allows a student team to be unlocked in case it is later desired to be carried out.

Unlocking all the capabilities that Canva offers

- Advertisement -

And it is that students, teachers, and other people from the institutions will be divided based on teams, where each team will have 1 GB of storage capacity, as well as access to collaborative creation tools, being able to carry out the creations, establishment of comments, editions and subsequent improvements, among others.

[mb_related_posts2]

Although the experience will not be the same, schools and institutes have been able to opt for Canva for Education for some time, which is completely free and with a tool for both teachers and students.

There is no doubt that Canva has become an essential tool even in the workplace, with jobs that require knowledge of this tool, although Canva has also been used in schools, institutes and universities, with which the new initiative unlocks all abilities for higher level educational institutions.

- Advertisement -

Learn more: Canva for Campus