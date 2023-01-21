This is Boox Tab X, a new Android tablet with an electronic ink screen

BOOX, a company specializing in Android tablets with an electronic ink screen, has just presented the latest addition to its product portfolio to society.

Is about Tab X, a high-end tablet with a 13.3-inch backlit e-ink display, and running a full version of Android 11 but customized to work on your screen, specifically intended for reading and note-taking.



The company has developed this new product with the idea of closer to the experience of reading and writing on traditional paper.

New competition for Kindle Scribe and Lenovo Smart Paper

In this regard, it stands out that the touch layer of the screen is 50% thinner, allowing a sharper and clearer screen, which allows offering an experience similar to what is seen on paper.

This device it can also be linked to wireless keyboards via Bluetooth connectivity for note-taking, and even comes with its own boxed stylusso that users can make sketches and annotations directly on the screen, with a set of tips to choose from, and the back of which also serves as an eraser.

This model offers full access to the Google Play application store for the installation of applications and games that you want to have, for which this device also has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storageaccompanying its Qualcomm processor, which the company has not specified, giving of itself everything it can offer with the autonomy that its integrated 6300 mAh battery gives it.

With the Super Refresh technology, which has four integrated modes depending on whether you want to browse, read and use mobile applications, in combination with a dedicated GPU, which minimizes screen ghosting on movements.

This device seek to be the competition to similar devices from better-known companies, such as the Kindle Scribe and the Lenovo Smart Paper.

BOOX has launched this new device on the market at a price of $879. Those of you who may find the price to be high can opt for a smaller version called the Boox Tab Ultra and it costs $599.

More Information/Image Credit: BOOX