This is Bluesky, the decentralized social network alternative to Twitter

This is Bluesky, the decentralized social network alternative to Twitter

Tech NewsApps

Published on

By Brian Adam
bluesky 1.webp.webp.webp
bluesky 1.webp.webp.webp
The social network Twitter has been for years a leading platform for the dissemination of news, information and opinions around the world. However, after the arrival of Elon Musk at his address, as well as its centralization and lack of transparency in their moderation policies, they have led to the creation and popularization of decentralized alternatives to Twitter that seek to offer greater freedom and security to users.

Publications in Bluesky are stored through Blockchain so they cannot be censored or modified

One of these alternatives is Bluesky, a decentralized social network which seeks to provide an open and transparent platform for sharing information. The initiative was announced by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey in 2019 and has been in development ever since. At the moment Bluesky is available in beta version through an application and only for the iOS operating system, requiring an invitation to access it.

Bluesky’s goal is to provide a platform that allows users to post and access content without censorship or third party interference. Instead of being controlled by a single company, Bluesky functions as a decentralized network that is based on Blockchain or distributed ledger technology. This means that the platform is owned by its users and that all decisions are made collaboratively.

In addition, Bluesky aims to provide a more personalized user experience adapted to the needs of each user. To do this, the platform uses technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning to offer content recommendations and improve interaction between users.

Bluesky Screenshots

Unlike Twitter, where tweets can be removed or changed by the company or moderators, in Bluesky each publication is stored in the blockchain network and is immutable. This means that users have greater control over their content and cannot be censored by third parties.

Another advantage of Bluesky is that it allows users to monetize their content more directly. Through the use of tokens, users can be rewarded for their contributions to the platform. This can be especially beneficial for content creators, who often struggle to earn a fair income from centralized platforms.

Although still in beta and invite-only, Bluesky has already attracted the attention of many users looking for a decentralized alternative to Twitter. The platform is designed to be scalable and can be used for a wide variety of use cases, from spreading news to organizing communities and promoting projects.

