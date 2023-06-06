This is Apple Vision Pro, Apple’s new augmented reality platform

- Advertisement -

Apple has finally presented its new augmented reality platform, which it has named Apple Vision Pro, a platform where, in addition to offering an elegant design combined with high-performance and energy-efficient technologies, admitting that it will hardly generate heat for the user, and that offers a whole world of possibilities through the new and revolutionary operating system called visionOS, both personally and professionally, wherever you are, whether at home, work or even on the go.

The company has designed the experience of this innovative device in such a way that it will not be necessary to use a complementary accessory to carry out the interactions, as occurs with augmented reality glasses from the competition.



Entering an emerging segment

Apple Vision Pro will be based on visual tracking of users and the gestures they make on any surface, although the new Apple Vision Pro also support voice interactions through Siri, Apple’s virtual assistant, which has also received improvements.

From the outset, users will see their entire real environment with application shortcuts and open application windows floating realistically in the air, with a high level of graphic finish.

Amazing interactions in three dimensions

They will be able to choose to scale any of the open application windows to the size they want and in a fluid way, allowing them, for example, to browse the Internet and read the content of articles, enjoying completely clear texts from any angle.

They will also be able to receive realistic-looking three-dimensional objects, including occlusions, through the iMessages app, or even pair their Bluetooth devices for use with the glasses, such as Bluetooth keyboards for writing emails.

The Apple Vision Pro also allow changing the real environment for another one that you want to have, which will be recreated virtually, although this platform can also show those people who may be physically close, integrating them into the experience of augmented reality, so this device does not isolate users from the people around them.

Supports avoiding social isolation

In this regard, when a person close to you can be attended to, the users’ eyes will be shown externally, although when you cannot or want to interact with people in the environment, the device will externally display a different image through your front screen.

At the level of more multimedia experiences, there are interesting modes such as the cinematographic ambient mode, which recreates a giant floating screen in the same space but virtually darkened. Through an agreement with Disney, you can enjoy an experience with Disney+ content in a unique way.

Users will also be able to recreate relaxing spaces without having to physically travel to lakes, mountains, or any quiet space they wish to enjoy, since this possibility can be obtained from the glasses themselves through ambient mode.

In this regard, let’s not forget that, as with other devices, it also has support for spatial audio, which will complete the immersive experience it can offer.

Also designed to work from anywhere

But in addition, users can use this device for professional tasks, from carrying out video calls with FaceTime, with the device on, to editing videos and more in a three-dimensional environment.

At the level of privacy and security, Apple presents Optic ID its new secure identification technology for users through the iris of their eyes, being able to differentiate them even if they have a twin, so that they can carry out identification tasks in a series of applications and services, such as, for example, obtaining applications from the Apple Store integrated into the device.

Apple notes that eye tracking information will not be shared with Apple, nor with any third-party apps or websites.

The company values ​​it at a price of $3,499, although it will take at least a year to see it for sale, and possibly not in all markets, where for now the company plans to start with a series of demos in a series of Apple stores, while throughout these months they will work in collaboration with developers to bring new applications to life through the tools that the company has been providing for this group.