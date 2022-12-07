This is Apple Music Sing, Apple’s new karaoke app

- Advertisement -

There are many karaoke applications on the market, but now Apple wants to revolutionize the sector with the launch of Apple Music Sing. It is a music reproduction system that combines an adjustable vocal volume with a more precise display of lyrics, which makes it the ideal app for karaoke.

Apple will enter the world of singing with Music Sing, a new addition made for all karaoke fans.

As reported by Apple, millions of songs are already available on the system from day one and more will be added. At the moment, Apple Music Sing, which will allow you to create 50 selected playlists, is only working in a beta version, but the final app will arrive at the end of December for all users.

Apple notes that with Apple Music Sing’s “Vocal Control” tool, people will have the freedom to isolate vocals and adjust the volume. It is a machine learning algorithm that has the ability to process the music in real time and is made to find the vocal parts and isolate them from the rest of the song. With it, singing in karaoke mode will be tremendously easy.

In addition to “Vocal Control”, Apple Music Sing stands out for the optimization of lyrics in real time. The lyrics will have the ability to sync up with the beat of the song and there will be an animation for each individual syllable as they are sung. It should be noted that the lyrics in real time will separate the lead vocals from the choruses. A perfect addition for singing tracks more accurately.

So far, what Apple has announced is something very similar to Spotify Karaoke, a karaoke feature that can rate singers’ performance by giving them a score from 1 to 100. What Spotify offers, however, doesn’t have vocal control nor with the improvement of the lyrics. For this reason, Apple Music Sing is an extremely interesting option for all those who love to sing.