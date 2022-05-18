This is another feature of the future WhatsApp subscription plan for companies

The new subscription plan that the WhatsApp team is currently working on is already taking shape, and which will be aimed at business accounts as an option so that brands can have additional capabilities.

This means that companies that do not wish to have the new subscription plan will be able to continue using the usual functions that they have been using to date, unless WhatsApp wants to modify this dynamic in the future.



Until now, it was only known that this new subscription plan would support multiple devices, up to a total of 10, although a WABetaInfo report based on evidence found in the beta of the WhatsApp application for Android, iOS and desktop shows that another benefit of this plan will be to have a personalized contact web address.

Making it easy to create new conversations

Thanks to this link, potential customers will be able to click on it so they can start chatting with brands within WhatsApp. The format of the commercial links will be wa.me/ followed by the name of the brand itself.

This brand name may be changed, if they see fit, by the administrators of the commercial accounts every 90 days.. These personalized links may be complementary to the web addresses of the official websites of the brands themselves, and may serve as a quick way to get in touch.

And it is that people increasingly want to get in touch with brands in a similar way to how they communicate with family and friends in messaging services, making less and less use of traditional channels such as telephone calls.

It is logical to assume that other features will appear later that are associated with the new subscription plan, known until now as “WhatsApp Premium”, and that it could change its name at the time of its launch.

We still have to wait to find out all the details of the new subscription option for business accounts on which the Meta Platforms messaging platform is working, but this step will help WhatsApp start to have a way of earning.

More information: WABetaInfo