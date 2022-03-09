This is Amp, the Amazon Clubhouse that will turn you into a disc jockey

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Like Clubhouse, the live voice chat platform, but with music, it would be the way to summarize much of what Amp means, the new platform that Amazon has presented and that allows generate a music session and share it with other users who can chat with each other.

Amp allows you to create a selection of music, share it via streaming, chat with listeners and allow them to intervene in the conversation

The operation of Amp allows its users to become disc jockeys, making it easier for them to play a personalized list of musical themes while allowing them to converse with the listeners of this kind of online radio. Listeners who can also chat with the creator himself, who acts as administrator of that chat room + music, in the style of what happens in Clubhouse. The result, in practice, is very similar to a radio formula program with direct participation by the listeners.

To facilitate the generation of the musical part for disc jockeys, Amazon makes available to users dozens of millions of songs of which it has the relevant licenses for use from both the main record companies and a long list of independent labels.

Amp is free and users (both listeners and music session creators) do not need to subscribe to any channel or profile. In addition, the songs are heard in their entirety thanks to the aforementioned agreements that Amazon maintains with record companies. This would be one of the big differences with the possibilities in terms of live conversations offered by Clubhouse or Twitter Spaces, since neither of these other two alternatives has the rights to the songs that Amazon does have for Amp.

Initially Amp does not have monetization features although from the platform its spokesperson Rebecca Silverstein affirms that in the future Amazon plans to incorporate features that encourage content creators. What Amp does have is a team of moderators and operating rules so that the development of the conversations remains within the margins of respect for the community’s policies.

For now Amp is only available for iOSwithout Amazon mentioning when it will be available for Android or in the web version. Initially also only available in the United States without it being revealed when it will be available in other territories. In this case the reasons seem to be related to the management of musical rights in other countries.

.