This is Amazon Luna, Amazon’s video game platform

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Gradually Amazon is expanding the availability of Luna, your video game streaming service announced in fall 2020.

Video game streaming service Amazon Luna is now available in the United States

Initially it was only accessible through limited invitations and now it is already available to all Amazon Prime subscribers in the United States, without an availability date in other countries being indicated at the moment by Amazon.

Although initially it was attributed a monthly price of $5.99, it has finally been included in the Amazon Prime package, a complete set of services that already includes:

-Free shipping from the Amazon online store

-Filmsdocumentaries and series through Prime Video

-Storage Free in the Cloud with Prime Photos

-Music streaming with Prime Music

-Books electronics with Kindle Prime

-Videos with Twitch

The premium version of Amazon’s set of services now includes this video game service that allows play at 4K resolutions and 60fps on a variety of devices: PC and Mac computers, Apple mobile devices (iPhone or iPad) through webapp, as well as through Fire TV devices connected to televisions.

Since the games run directly in the Cloud (in fact from AWS, Amazon Web Services, Amazon’s Cloud service) an Internet connection of at least 10 Mbps will be necessary, which will have to be raised up to 35 Mbps for the 4K version of the games. video game.

In the case of playing directly from the connection of a mobile device, it must be taken into account that the games are not installed on the device but all the information comes from the Cloudwith an average consumption of 10 Gb per hour in FullHD resolution.

Amazon Luna competes with rival analog platforms like Google Stadia, Microsoft xCloud and Nvidia GeForce Now but with one very particular difference: the ability to subscribe monthly to channels with their own video game catalogs. Thus, along with a set of titles incorporated for free with the service itself, there are catalogs such as the following, at prices around 5 dollars per month:

-Retro: Classic video games like «Street Fighter», «1943», or «Castlevania»

-Familia: Titles aimed at the smallest of the house.

-Jackbox: Multiplayer minigames, which may not even be a Luna subscription.

-Ubisoft Plus: The most expensive channel ($17.99 per month), with titles like “Assassins Creed: Valhalla”, “Far Cry 6”, “Ghost Recon: Breakpoint” or “Rainbow Six: Siege”.

00To complete the integration with Twitch, in Luna there is a button that allows you to share the game in streaming through said platform. Lastly, and although Luna has its own controller to control video games, the Luna Controller, the platform is also compatible with controllers for video consoles such as PlayStation 4 and 5 or Xbox One and SeriesX, in addition to being able to use mobile phones themselves as controllers. iOS or Android.

.