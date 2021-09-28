This is Amazon Glow, the new video calling device with a projector for children

We continue with some of the most interesting news presented today by Amazon. In this sense, we now look at Amazon glow, a video calling device focused on the smallest of the house, that in addition to being a device that offers a screen and a webcam, it also has a projection system that will allow children to interact with games, books, as well as learning applications, among other elements.

The projections will be made on a completely flat white carpet, integrated into the device itself, and which Amazon indicates is easy to clean. What is really necessary is that the device is placed on a desk table.



The idea is that minors They can handle themselves by these projected elements or they can count on the help of family members, who will be located on the other side of the screen, for which they must have the Amazon Glow application installed on their tablets, compatible with tablets under Android, including Amazon’s Fire tablets, and under iPad OS.

This application can also work on mobile phones, although it is not ideal. In this way, while the children are with the Amazon Glow device, their family members will have to interact with them through the tablets through the corresponding personalized application, with which they will be able to control what is being projected at all times.

Amazon Glow has the well-known parental controls from Amazon, so that parents or guardians themselves can establish rules and limits, including a list with whom their minors can communicate, while they can initiate their calls with any of the approved members with a simple touch of the screen.

Keep in mind that the acquisition of Amazon Glow will include a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids Plus, so it is unknown at the moment what type of content children will be able to use once the subscription expires and is not renewed.

In any case, it must also be taken into account that the first units will begin to arrive in mid-October within the United States, so at the moment it is unknown when it could reach other markets.

Its cost will be $ 299.99, although it will initially have an introductory price of $ 249.99 for those who participate in the invitation access program. The negative part is that at the moment it is not possible to establish communication between two Amazon Glow devices, so children must learn to use the device, while family members and authorized persons must learn to use the complementary application.

More information: Amazon