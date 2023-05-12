This is all you can do with the Pixel Fold, Google’s first foldable

pixel- .jpg" width="980" height="565" alt="This is all you can do with the Pixel Fold, Google's first ">

Google launched a few days ago its first smartphone with a folding screen, the Pixel Fold. If you are interested in knowing all that can be done with it and discover in a very precise way the design of the device, a report has been published video that allows you just this with excellent quality and precision.

The publication shows the design from all possible angles, which will allow you to see that the frames that the phone has are important (with the aim of ensuring good handling and resistance) and, also, review the characteristics of this device that It is an important bet of Google.

The screen is the most striking thing about this phone

Obviously, the screens of this terminal is one of its great attractions. It has a foldable OLED display of 7.6 inches with a resolution of 2208 x 1840 pixels as inside. The abroad It is also an OLED type, but in this case of 5.8 inches with a resolution of 2092 x 1080 pixels. They look quite good, but it will be necessary to review how they behave in what has to do with the use of frequencies, since some who have used the Pixel Fold indicate that there are certain problems when recording, because an annoying flicker is appreciated (but , which in the video that we leave after this paragraph, is not seen at any time).

Other important features of the Pixel Fold

The processor integrated in the mobile is a Google Tensor 2, which provides more than enough power. And, by the way, it combines perfectly with the 12GB RAM and a storage that goes from 256 to 512 gigabytes. Therefore, when it comes to power, you will not have any problem, since it offers more than enough for everything to work perfectly, including your operating system. Android.

The Google Pixel Fold has a series of cameras, one with three sensors on the back and the front on each screen (for a total of two in this case). The main one is from 48 megapixels, and add two more for the wide angle and the telephoto lens, which are both 10.8MP. On the outside it includes a 9.5-megapixel camera and there is one more of 8MP.

Google’s new foldable smartphone has a battery of 4,812mAh with fast charge, and will be available in two colors, obsidian and porcelain. It will go on sale next June with a price that will be around $1,799which is in line with similar models on the market, such as Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold.

