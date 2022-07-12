This is 3CX, the live chat tool for your website [Vídeo]

- Advertisement -

The presence of a business on the Internet should not be unidirectional. The possibility that customers and visitors to a website can contact an agent who resolves any type of query is vital to build user loyalty and to promptly resolve any eventuality that may occur.

The best tool for any company, both SMEs and medium and large, is a live chat like the one offered by 3CX, with which your customers can easily start a phone call or a video call with a manager easily and quickly, which will allow you to optimize your customer service systems. It is very easy to use, as we explain in the following video:

Although 3CX also offers video and telephone systems to provide complete communication within a company, its live chat service is the most interesting for two reasons: it is an effective way to be in contact with visitors to our website and it is very easy to implement and use. In addition, its 3CX StartUP Free edition is free for up to 10 users.

«3CX Live Chat allows you to escalate a chat conversation to a call without the need for intermediate steps»

And it is that the simplicity and speed of configuration is something vital in this type of tool. And 3CX pushes you to the limits, as signing up and running their free live chat tool on a web page is a process that only takes a few minutes. We explain how:

First of all, you just have to access the 3CX website and register with an email account, such as a Google account. After this, to get a free 3CX StartUP account, you have to fill in our details, choose the 3CX service hosted by them and select the version of up to 10 users.

Once at this point, our account is almost ready and we only have to add up to 10 users with their name, email and role in the tool: user, manager and receptionist. After this, you have to download the plugin that will allow you to implement live chat on your WordPress site. To do this, click on the link provided by 3CX, download it and then upload it to the WordPress plugin manager.

Finally, we will be able to access the control panel, where from “Office Settings” and “Voice and Chat” we will be able to modify the appearance and functions offered by the live chat on our website, as can be seen in the video.

And with this, in literally less than five minutes, the 3CX Live Chat tool would be up and running and ready to receive inquiries from visitors, both in text and calls.