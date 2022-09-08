“This innovation is not coming to the iPhone”: Samsung with anti-Apple advertising

Shortly before the keynote, Samsung once again launched an anti-iPhone campaign. This time it’s about cameras and foldable displays.

Comparative is permitted in the United States under certain circumstances. The South Korean electronics group Samsung makes extensive use of this in connection with its long-standing rivalry with Apple. Now, shortly before Apple’s most important presentation of the year, a new campaign has started that explicitly compares current Galaxy devices with the iPhone.

Flip and zoom to the moon

The motto of the advertisement, which can be seen on YouTube and American television, among other places: “This is not to the iPhone.” You can see the Galaxy S22 and the new OLED folding device Z Flip4. “Buckle your seatbelt for Apple’s latest device launch,” Samsung’s spokesman said in the theatrical trailer soundtrack. “You are entering a world where heads will turn, but not in your direction,” said the South Koreans, referring to potential iPhone 14 buyers.

Then there’s the 108-megapixel camera from the S22, “which will be in someone else’s pocket”. Then the “Moon Zoom” is shown, which Samsung spices up with software (“The epic moon shot that gets all the likes won’t be yours”). “All of this innovation isn’t coming to an iPhone anywhere near you anytime soon.” Instead, they are already there, with the said Samsung models.

Not the first campaign

Samsung has been courting Apple for years, while the iPhone company itself has never done so. Still, the South Koreans’ campaigns sometimes seem to hit management in Cupertino. In the meantime, former Apple marketing boss Phil Schiller is said to have gotten really angry about Samsung’s “The next big tithing is already here” spots, which certainly had great ironic potential. In another campaign, Samsung made fun of the “Notch”, among other things.

Apple unveiled its latest generation of iPhones at Apple Park on Wednesday. The company has so far been reluctant to use methods that Samsung has been using for years. These include, for example, flexible OLED screens that enable new clamshell phones and “phablets”. Apple has applied for patents here, but has so far shown little public interest in such devices.