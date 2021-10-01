This impressive app allows you to control your Android with gestures created by you

Android has a complete gesture system that allows us to control both the return to the start and multitasking or the gesture of going back. Some layers, in addition, allow you to assign gestures to functions such as screenshots, flashlight activation and more, something that not all phones can enjoy.

We are going to tell you an app that goes further and that allows you to create completely custom gestures, so that we can draw any gesture on the screen and invoke the function we want. A marvel of free and ad-free application.

Control your Android with gestures created by you

Gestures is a free application that you can download from the Play Store. The operation is simple, although requires permission to overlay other apps, since we are going to trace the gestures above any application. After giving you permission we can start working.

We can invoke the app from the virtual start button or from a floating button that we can move to wherever we want

We can invoke the app from the start button or, if we have the Android gestural system, make it present using a floating button. By pressing the floating button we can activate the gesture we want (previously we will have to configure it). Among others, we can perform these actions:

Make a call

Launch any app

Open a link

WiFi settings

Bluetooth settings

Activate the flashlight

Activate volume controls

The app works outstandingly, so it is enough to launch the gesture so that, immediately, the settings are applied or the function that we have configured is launched. The app It is free and we can download it from the Google app store.