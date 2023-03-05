This high-capacity solar-compatible power station is over $300 off

TL;DR: Through March 5, you can score the EcoFlow Delta Portable Power Station(Opens in a new tab) for $1,095 instead of $1,399. That’s 21% in savings for a limited time.

Seasonal blackouts range from annoying to downright dangerous, and there’s a chance they’ll get more common(Opens in a new tab). That might be scary if there wasn’t something you could do about it, but there is. Portable power stations are a great way to keep essential appliances running and maintain those creature comforts until the power pops back on. The EcoFlow Delta is a nice option if you want a lightweight, high-capacity power station(Opens in a new tab) with a lot of options for recharging. Get one for just $1,095 if you order by March 5 at 11:59 p.m. PT. That’s the best price online, too.

Save on a solar-compatible portable power station

This Kickstarter-funded(Opens in a new tab) power station appeared at the Consumer Electronics Show(Opens in a new tab) this year, and it’s easy to see where the excitement came from. The 1,260Wh battery is totally silent and can be used indoors, unlike diesel or gas-powered generators(Opens in a new tab).

Each of the six AC outlets built into this little power station support appliances up to 1,800W. Hook up a hot plate and cook a warm meal. Make a pot of coffee in the morning. Connect a console and play some games until the lights come back on. The power may be out, but Delta could help you maintain a bit of normality. Just make sure to check your appliances’ wattage before plugging them in. It’s usually stamped on the bottom(Opens in a new tab) or back.

Delta gives you options for powering devices big and small. If your phone is running low, take advantage of the USB-A and USB-C outlets located beneath the display. Don’t forget to check the display to see how much power you’re using. If you’ve got all 13 devices plugged in, you might go through the battery quickly, but there are a lot of ways to recharge. Hook up a compatible solar panel, plug into an AC outlet, or use your car’s 12/24V outlet. The manufacturer even says the EcoFlow DELTA can recharge up to 10 times faster than most portable power stations.

Power up to 13 devices at once with this portable power station

Keep more than the lights on when the power goes out. Get the EcoFlow Delta Portable Power Station(Opens in a new tab) on sale for just $1,095 (reg. $1,399) — the best price you’ll find online for this product — until March 5 at 11:59 p.m. PT with no coupon code needed. Plus, you can enjoy free shipping.

