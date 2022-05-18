This hidden feature in the Windows 11 Start menu will save you a lot of time

The latest version of Microsoft’s operating system has some very notable improvements, so millions of users have already made the leap to Windows 11. And the truth is that its renewed interface and new functions that it incorporates have made it a success. More, if you know the best tricks to get the most out of your Windows 11 computer or laptop. For example, we have already explained how you can save battery life with a few simple tips. Today we want to show you a very interesting function that incorporates the Windows 11 Start menu and that can help you save a lot of time when doing certain tasks. Use the Windows 11 Start menu as a search engine When you open the Start menu, it is usually to open an app or perform a search using the top bar. But what you don’t know is that this menu instantly becomes a powerful search tool. Mainly because you can do searches related to your computer or the Internet. And not only that, but you will also have the possibility to activate some quick functions, such as the calculator or open the Google translate directly through the Start menu. And the process is so simple that you will not believe it. All you have to do is open the Start menu, for example by pressing the Windows key, and just start typing what you need. Do not go to the search bar, but directly do a sum using the keyboard. In the example image, what we have done has been to make a sum (7+25) and you will be able to verify that a panel opens where, on the one hand, there is a calculator indicating the number, in addition to the search that is closest to what what have you written. And if you put, to give another example, “I like technology in English”, a translator window will automatically appear indicating how this phrase would be written in English, and just below the first Internet search most related to what you have written . The options are very varied, you can also quickly find out the time in any country (by typing “what time is it in Brazil”, for example) without having to open the browser As you may have seen, this trick for Windows 11 is really simple to do and it can save you a lot of time on certain occasions, so we invite you to try it as you can discover new functions >