This giant homemade laptop has a 43-inch screen and weighs 45 kg

A couple of Youtubers, Evan and Katelyn, wanted to prove to their 1.36 million subscribers that it was possible for them to build the largest laptop in the world, and they did .

In a new video on their YouTube channel, Evan and Katelyn explained how they came to create the world’s largest laptop. We are not talking here about a machine with a traditional screen, since the entire laptop has been customized to accommodate a giant 43-inch slab.

For this, the couple simply integrated a 43 inch television, or 109 cm, in the upper part of their machine. It is therefore the largest screen ever used in a portable PC, but this one does not only bring advantages for the PC, since it loses a little its “portable” side.

A laptop that’s not so portable

The couple announces that with such a screen, the final laptop is unsurprisingly much heavier than a classic model. It weighs about 45 kilograms, nearly 40 times more than a traditional laptop. The “portable” aspect is therefore almost forgotten, because transporting such a beast is obviously no longer a cakewalk.

Moreover, the video tells us that 2 large batteries ont been placed in the lower part to feed the monster. The latter should consume around 260 W in gaming, which is huge for such a machine.

On the technical sheet side, the Youtubers did not want to equip it with the latest components on the market, probably to keep the project affordable and limit its consumption. We find an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor and an Nvidia RTX 2060 graphics card. Inside there are USB hubs, numerous cables and controllers for the RGB strips placed around the case. A real gaming PC.

If you want a laptop with a big screen, there are plenty of models these days that you might like, especially if you’re a gamer. We have recently been able to test the excellent Razer Blade 18 inches. We also recall that Apple is also currently working on a MacBook Pro with a giant 20.5-inch screen, which should be released in 2025.