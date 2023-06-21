This Gadget Can Record Your iPhone Conversations With The Push Of A Button

- Advertisement -

Mune America Inc. has launched a crowdfunding campaign for a device aimed at professionals who need to record conversations on their iPhone.

Recording your conversations on iPhone is not easy. The procedure requires going through several stages, a luxury that one cannot always afford when one wants to capture the words exchanged “on the fly”. The easiest way is to use a dedicated application. The latter most often require paying a fairly large monthly subscription to be able to take full advantage of them.

Magmo Pro is a gadget designed to record your conversations on iPhone. With new features, a refined design and new colors, this second iteration of the Magmo offers the improvements most requested by the first donors. Mune has created an application that allows you to configure the recording parameters and listen to them directly on the smartphone. The sound of the recordings is of better quality, thanks to the new algorithm of noise reduction, a functionality abandoned since the iPhone 13. The capacity of the battery increases from 280 to 500 mAh.

The Magmo Pro is an automatic conversation recorder for iPhone

The Magmo Pro is MagSafe compatible. It is therefore sufficient to press it against the back of the iPhone so that it holds in place on its own. Some customers complained that his ancestor hurts his hand when used for a long time. In terms of ergonomics, the Magmo Pro is very easy to tame: a simple press of its single button allows you to start recording. It is also much more flexible, since it can be configured from the smartphone.

THE automatic recording mode, which allows users to never be caught by surprise, assures them “that their important calls are captured and saved without extra effort”. Add to this that, unlike competing iOS applications, Magmo Pro works even without an Internet connection, it does not display advertising, and it does not collect your data. For around 100 €so you can enjoy the Magmo Pro for life, and although the funding goal has already been reached, you still have one month left to be part of the “early birds”.