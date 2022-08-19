This function will tell you from the chat who has uploaded a status on WhatsApp

WhatsApp was working to add a new Instagram feature to its platform, aware that WhatsApp statuses, its particular storiesare not being used as planned.

- Advertisement - To try to make the content uploaded by users more attractive, we will no longer have to go specifically to the status tab, located in the center of the main menu, but you will be able to check that there are news directly from the chat itself. WhatsApp will limit backup to Google Drive New status notification With states, you can share text, photo, video and GIF updates They disappear after 24 hours. However, at least in WhatsApp, you have to go to a dedicated section that often means that we don’t give it the importance that it does in other Meta applications like Instagram and Facebook. Some WhatsApp beta program users They are already testing this new functionality that aims to help you discover in a more organic way who among your contacts has a new status.

- Advertisement -

Since this feature, already announced months ago, is included in an official update of the app, when a contact uploads a new status update, it will also be visible inside the chat list.

- Advertisement -

you will only need touch your profile picture to see this new content that said contact has posted as a status. This feature can also be disabled by those who do not want to see a new form of notification appear if they are not interested in this feature.

You will simply have to mute all status updates so that they no longer appear in the chat list, just as they do not in their corresponding tab until now.

In the style of Instagram and Facebook

Users of Instagram can now see status updates within the list of their private chats. When someone from our contact list in recent conversations has uploaded a status, an orange and pink border appears on their profile picture.

Simply with this, we are not only told that this contact has new material in their stories, but that it is a powerful shortcut to see it directly.

The same applies to Facebook, or more specifically to its Messenger messaging app. This time around, the feature is similar, but it’s presented with a blue circle over the profile picture of the friend or professional account that has a new story.

Meta seems determined to unify the features that work best from its three main apps, and this is a good example of that.