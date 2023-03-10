This function clones my voice to answer if the cell phone is silent

The technology of artificial intelligence and its different applications on the devices that people use on a daily basis have become popular. That is why even the voice assistants and some platforms have incorporated this function to create new features or improve some of the existing functions in various artifacts technological.

If bixbythe virtual assistant for Samsung cell phones, the company has developed a new function that applies the artificial intelligence to clone the voice of the users and allow them to answer calls without having to speak. The function of recognition of language and the voice of the people will present improvements so that some devices manufactured by the South Korean company can apply it in this way.

According to the announcement released by the company, people who receive calls will have the additional option of writing a text message which will be replicated by bixby to the people on the other side of the telephone line using an artificial computer-generated voice based on that of each user. This feature resembles the use that can be put to other generative artificial intelligence software that can read messages.

Bixby artificial intelligence, the virtual assistant for Samsung cell phones, will include artificial intelligence to clone people's voices. (Samsung)

People can customize the voice of bixby and the “Text Call” function through the recording of different phrases that will be analyzed by the assistant samsung to use the voice and the tone of each person. The cloning of the user’s voice is then used to answer calls on the person’s behalf using whatever message they have to tell the interlocutor.

YoungJip Kim, Executive Vice President of samsungindicated that the introduction of the assistant bixby It had as part of its objectives that this can be developed together with the technology used in each of the company’s devices. He representative The company also said that this new assistant feature will give people “more control over their experience with the cell phone”.

How voice cloning works

According to the information provided by samsungwhen a call is made, next to the usual “Answer” and “Hang up” buttons, there will be a new one called “Bixby voice call”, which will open an additional window at the bottom of the screen. screen. The artificial intelligence will be in charge of listening to the voice of the person making the call and will translate it into a text that the owner of the device will be able to read and respond by means of a “text message” that will be read by the assistant using a artificial voice.

Bixby will ask to write a message that will then be read to the caller using a cloned version of each user's voice. (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)

bixby will also offer people some default responses to the user, although the usefulness of the generated phrases will depend on what the person wants to say or the appropriateness of each phrase displayed in screen. The company did not say if these default answers will always be the same or if they will change depending on the information given by the person on the other end of the call.

The new feature of bixby It can only be used by users who have devices Galaxy S23, S23+, S23 Ultra, Z Fold4 and Z Flip4, although at the moment it only supports Korean and English voices and phrases, so access to this function is limited. It is also not known if in future updates of the models Galaxy This feature can be implemented in cell phones older.

Regarding the availability of this function in different countries of the world, the announcement does not indicate which ones have access to this feature, but due to the languages ​​included, this function could be available in South Korea, England, state Joined and Canada.