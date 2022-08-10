This friendly robot barman not only prepares cocktails, he also talks with customers: this is Brillo

The idea of ​​creating a robot capable of acting as a waiter or bartender is not new. Over the years we have seen different initiatives, such as Toni’s, which could handle 158 bottles and serve up to 80 drinks per hour. However, possibly few researchers had thought of creating an android that, In addition to serving , you could interact with .

A group of researchers from the University of Naples Federico II in Italy has developed an interactive robotic system called that incorporates this approach. Not only can he manipulate drinks and drinkware with his arms, but he also converses with customers, remembering their tastes and offering them personalized recommendations based on their orders.

Brillo, the robot bartender that can talk to you

According to TechExplore, Silvia Rossi, Alessandra Rossi and Nitha Elizabeth John, who are part of the research team, believe that a robot bartender should not only be able to prepare cocktails and interact in a basic way with the user, but should also create a “profile” of each of them. For it, gave Brillo a humanoid appearance, microphones, speakers and cameras.

This hardware is complemented by the combination of two systems that make up a “complex cognitive architecture with multiple layers operating asynchronously“. On the one hand the so-called “registration system”, which analyzes past purchase interactions. On the other hand the “engagement system”, which seeks to improve the user experience based on their profile data.

In this way, Brillo can communicate with clients directly through a voice synthesizer, even switching between several clients at the same time. How do you recognize and differentiate them? By facial recognition thanks to its integrated cameras. When customers return, it identifies them, remembers their preferences based on past conversations, and suggests the most suitable cocktails.

From the Laboratory of Intelligent Robotics and Advanced Cognitive Systems of the University of Naples Federico II they assure that they have no intention of marketing this robot. Instead, they say it’s a challenging test bed for investigating how a system can maintain and update a user’s profile across multiple interactions with different people.

Of course, the researchers want to continue advancing with the investigation, which implies test Brillo in a real scenario. For this they are preparing to take the android out of the laboratory to evaluate its performance with many humans who are not scientists and are not aware of the project. Will robot bartenders be common in the future? In time we will know.

