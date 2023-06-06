This free tool with ChatGPT is ideal for those who use a lot of PDFs

- Advertisement -

has amazed the world with its ability to take information from the Internet and condense it into concise answers to your queries. However, not many people know that you can also ask this tool to read your PDF files and discuss their content. We show you a application that allows you to do this and that uses an excellent database. One of the virtues of developing with Artificial Intelligence that we are going to recommend, which is called Chatterdocs, and offers a number of the most interesting options without having to pay a penny for it (yes, it has a payment option that removes the limitation of the free version that makes it possible to work with 50 PDF documents per month). The fact is that this option is highly recommended because, even, you do not have to install anything on the computer because it is a job that works on a website -which you can access at this link-. This is Chatterdocs, which allows you to manage PDF with ChatGPT This development allows registered users to create multiple chatbots that can receive information from various sources and then be embedded in websites or used as landing pages. Basically, you are creating one by simply uploading your materials or importing a website. In the free version, you can add up to three files for a chatbot, and then choose which of those sources you want to keep active. Chatterdocs uses ChatGPT to understand queries and provide answers. In our tests, we found that it is necessary to be precise in the chat prompts to get the correct information. Unregistered users can also use the web app to analyze PDF files. In addition to these functionalities, Chatterdocs offers a number of additional features that can enhance the experience of creating and using chatbots. For example, you can customize the appearance and behavior of these, adjust the levels of privacy and security, and even integrate them with other tools and services that you use in your workflow. If you are looking for a more advanced solution, you can opt for Chatterdocs Pro. With this you have access to greater storage capacity and exclusive features, such as the ability to create more complex chatbots with multiple conversation streams and the option to perform advanced data analysis. collected. It is a versatile and practical tool whether you are a registered user looking to make the most of the platform’s features. >