This facial recognition system is located under the screen and detects human skin

Mobile

Published on

By Abraham
The technology company trinamiX has shown its facial recognition software at MWC 2023, which would be the first in the industry to be placed under the phone screen.

trinamiX has done something extra to strengthen the security of its sensor by including a “liveness” test when it is used. Apparently, this check has the ability to distinguish real human skin from something manufactured.

This sensor uses a near-infrared camera, spot projector, and illuminator to render the look of real human skin. The company has demonstrated a highly detailed silicone mask of a person’s face, which has been identified by the sensor as not real.

In addition, the new trinamiX sensor meets FIDO safety level C, which means that can be used to confirm mobile payments and unlock phone apps that require further identity confirmation credentials.

The company hopes to bring this under-screen facial recognition sensor to smartphones in 2024.

