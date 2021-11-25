this external battery is fully charged in just 27 minutes

<

External batteries have become an essential accessory for many of us, who carry them with us so that we do not have to depend on a plug when charging our mobile phone and other devices. In this case we look at a new external battery that undoubtedly offers us a unique feature in this type of device. This is the new Elecjet battery, the first capable of fully charged in less than half an hour, which is undoubtedly something spectacular. If we equate it to a mobile, it would be as if a 5000mAh one were charged in just 13 minutes, a blazing speed.

The fastest graphene external battery

This battery has reached Kickstarter, the Crowdfunding platform, where it has now started a campaign that has already reached its goal by far, by more than 400%. This time we are talking about an external battery that has a capacity of 10000mAh, which is practically a standard in the market, and which is the most common for many users, since they are not too heavy batteries, and they give us many hours of autonomy. This battery therefore offers us many characteristics to be considered unique in the market.

The most important is the power it has, which allows charging in just 27 minutes full. At the same time, its rivals, such as Xiaomi, Samsung or Anker batteries, would have charged only 15% or 20%, so with this battery we know that we will be able to have its full capacity in less than 30 minutes. Something that it achieves thanks to a 100W charging power, similar to that offered by mobiles such as the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, being one of the fastest that we can currently find on the market. A battery that uses graphene to be more efficient in its operation, heats up less and is lighter.

It has a battery indicator, as well as a microUSB charging port and another type C. In addition, this type C can also charge other devices at 100WTherefore, if your mobile is compatible, you can charge it in just 20 minutes. With a full charge of this battery we can charge the AirPods Pro 16 times, the iPhone 13 Pro three times, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra twice or the Beats Studio 3 headphones 24 times. It can now be purchased on Indiegogo for 58 euros to change, will be delivered in January 2022.

