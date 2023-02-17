This external battery can catch fire at any time, dispose of it urgently!

Most of the time, external batteries prove to be very useful. But other times, they represent a real danger. This is unfortunately the case of the Anker 535 Power Bank, which started a serious fire in a house in the United States. The manufacturer is calling on all of its users to get rid of the model and request a refund.

- Advertisement -

If you regularly use a power bank for your devices, chances are you’ve heard of Anker. Perhaps you even own one of the brand’s products, which is very well established in the United States and which offers all kinds of charging solutions. Perhaps, finally, you have a particular model of external battery, namely the Anker 535 Power Bank (Powercore 20K). If you meet all these conditions, we strongly advise you to read this article carefully.

Indeed, this external battery is strongly suspected by the authorities of a small town in Maryland, USA, to have started a house fire. Fortunately for these inhabitants, the damage was limited by the reflex of one of them to close the door of the room where the hearth of the fire was. No injuries are reported. It therefore remained for the experts to determine the cause of this accident. After some research, the origin of the fire was caused by a device in an unused suitcase in the room.

On the same subject: Xiaomi launches an external battery with wireless charging for… iPhones!

Get rid of this power bank right away if you have it

This device is therefore Anker 535 Power Bank, a 19,200 mAh battery and sold for 110 dollars, left abandoned in this suitcase for a week. Made aware of the event, Anker confirmed that its battery could have caught fire. In order to prevent any other incident of this kind, which could turn out to be much more dramatic this time, the manufacturer has asked all owners of the A1366 model to get rid of it as soon as possible.

- Advertisement -

Related: OnePlus is working on an external battery with fast charging

Be careful however, it is not simply a question of throwing the accused in the trash. To eliminate the slightest risk, you must follow a series of instructions provided by Anker. To begin with, immediately cease all use of the external battery if present. While waiting to part with it, take care to place it in a safe place. Finally, be sure to drop it off at a center that accepts lithium batteries. You can then click on this link to request a refund.