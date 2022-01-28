Copy and paste are probably the two most well-known and used commands or processes in the world. We all know their shortcuts and they represent the easiest way to get hold of the information contained in any document or website. However, things get complicated when the file is not text, but an image. For this reason, we want to present you with a tool aimed at copying the text of an image or video.

Its name is Blackbox and it is a Chrome extension with which you can carry out this task from your browser.

So you can copy the text of an image or video

The arrival of OCR technology provided the opportunity for us to export the text captured in an image in an editable format. This is an excellent option that takes advantage of tools such as Google Lens and the same Google translator capable of recognizing text in images. There are also options aimed at copying the text of an image, however, Blackbox is one of the most solvent in its area.

Blackbox offers the possibility to copy not only the text from an image but also from videos. So, if you are doing research on an audiovisual source and see some useful text, you can extract it. In addition, its way of use is really simple and the results are quite precise.

In that sense, to get the text of an image or video using Blackbox, you only have to click on the extension icon. Then, you will only have to select the text you want to obtain and that’s it. Thus, you will be able to copy text from an image or video and avoid having to transcribe it in a separate document. In this way, we are talking about a tool that can save us a lot of valuable time when doing research.

To prove it, follow this link.