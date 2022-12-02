This Epic Games app turns any object you scan with your mobile into 3D models

The Epic Games app, which allows you to convert images of any object into 3D models, is now available to all iOS users.

A simple to use app that does not require any additional software. Just use your iPhone to scan objects around you to create a realistic 3D model to use in any project.

This is RealityScan, the app to create realistic 3D models with your iPhone

- Advertisement -

A few months ago, we told you that Epic Games was testing a new application that allowed you to use the mobile camera to create realistic 3D models. After several months as a limited beta version, RealityScan is now available on the Apple Store.

Let’s remember that this app uses the potential of photogrammetry software, which recreates any object in 3D from an image or scan. A scan that the user has to perform using the camera of his iPhone.

To do this, it is only necessary to log in with your Epic Games account and then follow the instructions to scan the object. Of course, it will require you to capture the object from different angles, but don’t worry, as the app will guide you through the process.

For example, in green it will be marked if the areas are covered, the yellow means that attention is still needed to refine details, and the red color indicates that more photographs are still required to obtain the expected result.

- Advertisement -

Although all the images that are taken are automatically uploaded to the cloud, there are many options that the user can modify to obtain the 3D model. For example, the app will show you options to modify the scan area to include or isolate certain elements.

You can see an example of its operation in the video shared by Epic Games at this link. It is an ideal dynamic for game creators and developers, as it allows them to scan real-world objects to integrate them into their projects.

An interesting detail is that they can upload the newly created 3D model directly to Sketchfab. And of course, you can publish it on other similar platforms.